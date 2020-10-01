Poco C3 launching in India on October 6: Here's what to expect

Image Source : POCO / TWITTER Poco C3 is launching in India on October 6.

Poco has been on a spree of launching new mid-range smartphones and the company is now gearing up to launch the Poco C3. The company has already started creating a hype about the upcoming product with the help of the tweets made via the official Twitter handle of the company. According to a recent tweet made by the company, the Poco C3 will be “The Game Changer”.

Poco C3 is set to launch on October 6 at 12 PM via a live stream on YouTube. Just like other smartphones, this one has also been leaked ahead of the launch. According to a report by LeakerBaba, the Poco C3’s retail box states that it will be priced at Rs. 10,990 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. While that is the price printed on the box, the phone itself is expected to cost lower than that.

Apart from that, the retail packaging also reveals the model number of the smartphone as M2006C3MI. Interestingly enough, the same model number was spotted earlier on Bluetooth SIG’s website as a part of a list of Redmi 9 series.

Furthermore, the international variant of the Redmi 9C carries the model number M2006C3MG, which looks similar to the Poco C3. This could mean that the Poco C3 will be nothing but a rebranded Redmi 9C.

Expected specifications

Poco C3 is expected to feature a 6.53-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor. It is said to come with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Under the hood, the Poco C3 could feature a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging.

On the optics front, the Poco C3 is expected to come with a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 13MP primary camera, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, the handset is said to feature a 5MP selfie snapper.

