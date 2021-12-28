Platforms to help you Track Covid Cases besides Arogya Setu

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: PIXABAY Covid tracking app

Year end is all about socialising, meeting and greeting people, partying and celebrating life and welcoming the New Year with all positive hope and warmth. It is all about enjoying life and celebrating, but unfortunately people have forgotten that COVID 19 still exists and it’s been kicking up with the number of rising cases. In the past few days the cases of covid has been upscaling and the nation has been tracking the cases with the help of various applications.

Although the Arogya Setu application gained a lot of traction during the time of pandemic since 2020, there were other apps too which helped people to understand the stats of the rising and reducing number of cases and measures.

Here is a list of 7 applications besides Arogya Setu, which can be used to track the COVID cases in the country:

Worldometers.info

Covid Watch

Worldometer was published by the USA based digital media company. The platform helps to track covid cases in various regions of the world. The application has been designed by a team of developers, researchers and volunteers who aim at making world statistics available in a thought-provoking and time-relevant format. The app has no political, governmental or corporate affiliation. Nor itr runs through any investors, donors, grants, or backers of any type. Furthermore, the American Library Association (ALA), one of the oldest and largest library associations in the world informed that the Worldometer was voted as one of the best free reference websites.

The app has been developed in collaboration with Stanford University to empower people and protect them and their communities without the need of surrendering their privacy. This app operates with Bluetooth signals to check the proximity of people in the vicinity and vigilant them anonymously if by any chance they get in contact with anyone who was tested positive for COVID in the recent past. A distinguishing feature of the app is that any third party, including the government will not be allowed to track who was exposed by whom. Covid Watch has been among the first apps to release an open-source protocol for decentralized Bluetooth contact tracing and privacy-preserving.

Coronavirus.app

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare developed this application which works in the line of the government, for tracking the real time COVID cases across the country. The app shows the total number of cases, total deaths, cases per million, death per million, fatality rate, and total population of the country on the home screen. They also have graphical representation showcasing how the cases had a downfall and upgrading over the time with new cases month-by-month. Indeed, a good app to understand the status of the nation which has a simple and understandable interface.

John Hopkins coronavirus tracker

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center (CRC) is an updated source of COVID-19 data and expert guidance. We collect and analyze the best data available on cases, tests, deaths, vaccines and hospitalizations to help the public, policymakers and healthcare professionals worldwide respond to the pandemic. Johns Hopkins experts in infectious disease, emergency preparedness and global public health. They had been in the forefront of the international response for COVID-19. Their official website is a resource to help people advance the understanding for the virus, inform the public across the nations and brief policymakers in order to guide a response, improve care, and save lives.

SAHYOG

Survey of India, an Indian national mapping agency has developed the SAHYOG app, which will complement Aarogya Setu to meet public awareness, self-assessment objectives and contact tracing. The app collates data collected at the state level and geo-tags it to support mapping agencies for analyzing this information as the database scales up.The app was launched to support the government to improvise its response system. The app will work as a key tool in helping community workers carry out door-to-door surveys, contact tracing, deliveries for essential items and focused public awareness campaigns across the nation.

Test Yourself Goa

The Goa Ministry of Health in collaboration with Innovaccer developed Test Yourself Goa app for the people visiting Goa. This app enables the user to self-diagnose COVID-19 symptoms after downloading the app. This app was India’s first automated self-evaluation assessment platform to tackle the virus. To use the app,user has to put in their basic information including name, zip code, residency status and contact number. Like other tracking apps, it also has a survey to follow and on the basis of the answers, it notifies the users whether the symptoms are COVID inclined, or not. It further gives advice on how to self-quarantine, maintain social distancing, usage of masks, and more, along with some management videos which might help the tourists. To support the tourists, the app further provides important numbers and a list of nearby health centres and doctors in case of need or emergency.

Google

And without even need a mention as Google is the easiest and simplest way for tracking covid cases in any part of the world. All we have to mention is ‘Covid cases in India’ and statistics will pop up. Users will witness a number of options to track various things like- Overview, Statistics, Testing, Variants, Symptoms, Prevention, Treatment, and News. perhaps, one stop destination if you find it difficult to track any app.