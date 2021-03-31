PAN-Aadhaar link status: How to check link status online

Check PAN-Aadhaar link status online.

PAN-Aadhaar linking: The linking of PAN card with Aadhaar card was made mandatory quite some time ago. The government has given enough leeway to the Indian citizens and they have now announced that today, March 31, 2021 is the last date to link the two identity cards. In case a person fails to do so, their PAN cards will get inoperative starting April 1. This will affect customers as they will not be allowed to carry out transactions wherever quoting of PAN is mandatory. Such customers may also face a penalty of Rs 1,000 as per the Finance Bill, 2021.

According to the new rule, the government has made it mandatory to furnish an Aadhaar card while applying for a new PAN card. In the case of new PAN card applicants, interlinking is done automatically at the application stage.

If you are not sure weather you linked your PAN Card with your Aadhaar card or not, here's how you can check the status online:

How to check PAN-Aadhaar link status online?

Head over to the Income Tax e-filing portal via this link. Enter your PAN and Aadhaar details. Click on the 'Check status' option. Here, you should be able to see whether your PAN Card and Aadhaar card are linked or not.

In case your PAN Card and Aadhaar card are not linked yet, here's how you can link them - PAN-Aadhaar Linking last date: How to link Aadhaar with PAN online