Oxygen Concentrator: How to set up and use at home

The second wave of COVID-19 pandemic has caused a major shortage of oxygen devices across the country forcing people to look for alternatives. Thus, the demand for oxygen concentrators has skyrocketed as many believe that the portable device can work like a magic wand to help improve oxygen levels.

The oxygen concentrator works the same way as an oxygen cylinder. It is a medical device that concentrates oxygen from ambient air, that has about 21 per cent oxygen in addition to 78 per cent nitrogen and 1 per cent of other gases. Oxygen concentrators suck air from the environment, concentrate oxygen and then blow it through a pipe so that patients can breathe pure oxygen.

Oxygen concentrators can supply 5-10 litres of oxygen per minute and are capable of producing 90-95 per cent of pure oxygen. Unlike oxygen tanks, they do not require refilling and can work 24X7 with a power source.

Here are the steps to set up an oxygen concentrator

Place the oxygen concentrator 1 to 2 feet away from the wall and furniture. This is because the device needs enough space to circulate air. Connect the humidification bottle if prescribed. It is required in case the oxygen flow rate is higher than 2-3 litres per minute. Attach the oxygen tubing to the humidification bottle or an adapter. The oxygen concentrator has an air inlet filter that clears the air. So, make sure that the filter is placed before using the concentrator. The machine should be turned on at least 15-20 minutes before using it. Do not use an extension cord for plugging the concentrator as it will draw a lot of power to operate. Switch the power button to the “on” position. Once the oxygen concentrator is on you will hear the sound of the air being processed. Always check the light indicator to ensure if the machine is working properly. Locate the litre control knob and set it as per the prescribed litre per minute (LPM). If you are not sure about it, then you should consult your doctor. Don't adjust the LPM randomly. Make sure that there are no kinks or bends in the tube. Put the mask over your face for low levels of oxygen, and make sure that there are no gaps around the edges of it. If you are using a nasal cannula, adjust it upward into your nostril for high levels of oxygen.

