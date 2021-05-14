Image Source : PTI Oxygen Concentrator for COVID-19: How to buy online, available brands, price and more

The second wave of COVID-19 is sweeping through the length and breadth of the country. In almost all the cases, the patients are suffering from loss of breath and are in dire need of oxygen. Thus, oxygen therapy has emerged as the primary treatment for the covid patients and this is where the demand for oxygen concentrators has spiked.

How do Oxygen concentrators work?

The oxygen concentrator works the same way as an oxygen cylinder. It is a medical device that concentrates oxygen from ambient air in the surrounding. Oxygen concentrators can supply 5-10 litres of oxygen per minute and are capable of producing 90-95 per cent of pure oxygen.

Unlike oxygen tanks, they do not require refilling and can work 24X7 with a power source.

How to buy oxygen concentrators online?

Oxygen concentrators are available for purchase via both online and offline. You can purchase it from the e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. However, due to the sudden increase in demand, oxygen concentrators available on these platforms are out of stock in many areas.

If this is the case, you can also check the other websites. But you need to be very careful as there are many scams that are going on right now.

Here's a list of websites selling oxygen concentrators-

1MG: The website sells oxygen concentrators from various brands including Equinox, Inogen, Oxlife priced between Rs. 50,000 and a whopping Rs. 2,95,000.

You can buy oxygen concentrators from OCM starting from Rs. 63,000 to Rs. 1,25,999

The online store sells oxygen concentrators from Philips, Oxymed, Devilbiss OC, Inogen, Olex OC from Rs. 37,800 to Rs. 2,15,000

The website sells oxygen concentrators from various brands including Greens OC, Nidek Nuvolite, Devilbiss, and Yuwell starting from Rs. 34,000.

The online store sells oxygen concentrators from Aspen, Equinox, Hemodiaz from Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 51,000.

The online store sells oxygen concentrators from Aspen, Equinox, Hemodiaz from Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 51,000. Healthgenie: The online store sells oxygen concentrators from HG, Equinox, Life Plus OC priced between Rs. 27,499 to Rs 1,29,999.

Oxygen Concentrators can be imported for personal use

Recently, the central government permitted the import of oxygen concentrators from overseas for personal use until July 31, 2021. Those in need who have friends or relatives living abroad will now be able to receive oxygen concentrators from them via post, courier or e-commerce portals as a gift.