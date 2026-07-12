Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all smiles as Raj Nidimoru reveals Maa Inti Bangaaram grossed Rs 100 cr worldwide

New Delhi:

Telugu actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu was in the news lately because of her pregnancy and the success of her latest film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, which released in theatres on June 19, 2026. The film has received a positive response from audiences and, in less than a month, has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Samantha celebrated the milestone by sharing a poster and a heartwarming video. In the clip, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru asks the actor if she wants to see "something cool" before handing her an iPad displaying Maa Inti Bangaaram's Rs 100 crore worldwide gross poster. Samantha beams with joy after seeing the achievement, and her heartwarming reaction has since caught fans' attention.

Samantha reacts after Raj Nidimoru tells her Maa Inti Bangaaram grossed Rs 100 cr worldwide

Sharing the video, Samantha wrote a lengthy caption in which she opened up about the nervousness she felt before the film's release. She wrote, "Before the release of Maa Inti Bangaram, I remember obsessing over one thing: Were people even talking about the film? Were the assets we were putting out reaching people? Did they know this film existed?"

She further added, "A friend of mine called an exhibitor in a B centre. He didn’t know I was listening. My friend asked, “What do you think about Maa Inti Bangaram? How much do you think it’ll open at?” The exhibitor didn’t hesitate. “Why would anyone watch a heroine film? If she’s in a big hero’s film, fine. People know her for the glamour. But a film led by a heroine? Who will come? Nobody.” That was the perception before Maa Inti Bangaram released. I think real change only happens when someone is willing to take a risk. Most of the time, those risks don’t pay off. Every once in a while, they do. For us, this one did."

Concluding her note, she wrote, "And I hope this is the beginning of something bigger. I hope that the next time someone calls an exhibitor in a B or C centre and asks about a female-led film, the answer isn’t an instant no. Maybe it’s, “Let’s see.” Because the truth is, we will never really know."

Maa Inti Bangaaram: Plot and cast

For the unversed, Maa Inti Bangaaram follows a woman who is navigating her new role as a daughter-in-law in a traditional patriarchal household. The plot continues when she has to secretly fight dangerous figures from her past who threaten her new family, without revealing the truth to them. Apart from Samantha, the film features Diganth Manchale, Gauthami, Chaitanya and Srinivas Gavireddy in key roles.

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu filmed Maa Inti Bangaaram's Thassadiya during early pregnancy, reveals director