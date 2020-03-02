Oppo Reno 3 Pro with 64MP camera launched in India: Price, specifications and more

Oppo Reno 3 Pro features a quad-camera setup at the back.

Oppo has launched yet another smartphone under its Reno series in India, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro. It is a direct successor to the Oppo Reno 2 and key highlights of the new smartphone include the 64MP quad-camera setup at the back, the 44MP dual-camera setup on the front, 30W VOOC flash charge and much more. Here’s everything you need to know about the Oppo Reno 3 Pro:

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED fullHD+ display. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P95 processor paired with 8GB of RAM. For storage, the phone comes with either 128GB or 256GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable using a microSD card. The dual-SIM handset runs on Oppo’s custom ColorOS 7 skin layered on top of Google’s Android 10 operating system. All of this is backed by a 4,025mAh battery, which supports 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0.

On the optics front, the Oppo Reno 3 Pro features a quad-camera setup on the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 13-megapixel telephoto lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel mono lens. Upfront, there is a dual-camera setup consisting of a 44-megapixel main selfie camera along with a 2-megapixel depth of field lens.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Price, Availability and Offers

Oppo Reno 3 Pro will be made available via Flipkart, Amazon India, Paytm Mall, and more starting March 6. The smartphone comes in three colour variants - Auroral Blue, Midnight Black and Sky White. While the 128GB variant of the Reno 3 Pro is priced at Rs. 29,990, the 256GB variant will set you back Rs. 32,990.

Alongside the Oppo Reno 3 Pro, the company has also launched the Oppo Enco Free and Enco W31 truly wireless earphones priced at Rs. 7,990 and Rs. 4,499, respectively. Both earphones will be available to buy on March 6. At the launch event, the company even announced that they will soon be launching the much-awaited Oppo Smartwatch.

As a part of the launch offers, people going for the Oppo Reno 3 Pro will get a 10% cashback on various banks such as YES Bank and HDFC Bank, Users can also avail no-cost EMI. People can also get a chance to buy the Oppo wireless speakers for Re. 1 and the Oppo Enco Free true wireless headphones for Rs. 2,000. Additionally, the company is also providing OPPOCARE+ for convenient after-sale services.