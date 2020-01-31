OnePlus to finally include wireless charging in upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro with wireless charging

For a while now, the one feature we want OnePlus smartphones to get is wireless charging. with tech companies like Apple, Huawei, Google, and more being a part of it, OnePlus’ entry onto the bandwagon is needed. Past rumours suggest that the forthcoming OnePlus 8 Pro could have it and the most recent evidence takes us closer to the thought.

According to a report by MobileScout, OnePlus seem to have given some official confirmation regarding the use of wireless charging in its upcoming smartphone as the Chinese company has joined the Wireless Power Consortium.

For the unacquainted, the Wireless Power Consortium takes care of the Qi wireless charging standard. The Qi wireless charging is used in smartphones, wearables, and more. The Chinese company now comes under the Wireless Power Consortium members’ list, along with Apple, Huawei, Samsung, LG, and more.

As OnePlus hasn’t provided any official word, the company could also launch a new product altogether with Qi charging. However, with past rumours hinting at high possibility of a OnePlus smartphone coming with Qi, we are going to take this into consideration.

As for the upcoming OnePlus smartphone, there could be three smartphones -- the OnePlus 8, the OnePlus 8 Pro, and the OnePlus 8 Lite. The smartphones are likely to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 5G support, and improvements in the camera. The smartphones are expected to launch in March this year.

As there is no confirmation as such, we need to wait until something concrete is announced. Hence, stay tuned to this space.

