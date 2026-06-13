Hormuz reopening likely as US, Iran say 'deal closer than ever', but nuclear questions remain

Washington:

The over three-month-long US-Iran conflict in the Middle East could soon draw to a close, with Washington and Tehran expressing optimism that they are edging closer to a negotiated agreement. However, a clarity is still needed on some of the contentious issues such as the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's nuclear programme, as both sides have remained firm on these two demands.

It all started with President Donald Trump earlier this week claiming that the peace deal has been almost finalised and it will likely be signed in Europe over the weekend, with his deputy JD Vance representing the US.

A day later, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said that the peace deal is "closer than ever".

"The Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has never been closer," Araghchi said in a social media post. "Pending its finalization, the media should refrain from entering speculation about its content. In line with our responsible and transparent approach, all details will be shared with the public in due course."

However, questions still linger over Iran's nuclear programme. In his announcement, Trump claimed Iran would give building a nuclear weapon as part of the deal. Later, a senior White House official also said the deal includes a provision on dismantling Iran's nuclear programme, stressing that it has been a key objective of the Trump administration.

The deal "leads to the United States getting the enriched material. We provided the agreement that this material would be destroyed on site and then taken out of the country," the official said, adding that the peace agreement would guarantee a "long-term peace" in the region.

But Araghchi warned talks regarding the nuclear programme will not proceed unless the interim agreement is implemented. He also threatened that Iran would withdraw from the peace deal if provisions are not met. The US would be given 60 days of time to "fulfil its duties" once the initial agreement is signed, he said.

"During this time, we may reach an understanding or extend the ceasefire; it is also possible that after 60 days, we will return to the previous situation. There are supporters and opponents of the text within Iran's SNSC, but a collective decision will be made. For now, we must wait. If approved, the agreement will be signed remotely," he told Iran's state broadcaster.

On Hormuz, the two sides seem to have more understanding. Earlier, Trump said the critical waterway will be opened once the deal is signed. In response, Iran said it will guarantee the safe passage to vessels but maintained that Hormuz's sovereignty must be respected.

However, the conflict now appears to be nearing an end, with both sides expressing optimism about finalising an agreement. It remains unclear, though, whether the deal will be signed during talks in Europe or remotely, as Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had indicated earlier.

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