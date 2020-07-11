OnePlus TWS earbuds to launch alongside OnePlus Nord on July 21, teased on Amazon

Image Source : TWITTER OnePlus Nord is launching in India on July 21.

OnePlus has been teasing the launch of its first truly wireless earbuds for some time now. It is now being said that the device will launch alongside the upcoming OnePlus Nord smartphone on July 21.

To recall, OnePlus has launched three neckband style wireless earphones till date, called the Bullets Wireless, Bullets Wireless 2 and Bullets Wireless Z.

The company has not revealed any details about the upcoming truly wireless earbuds. However, according to an earlier report by XDA Developers, these new truly wireless earbuds will be called OnePlus Buds and will look quite similar to the Apple AirPods.

The buds will come with a set of unique features like individual battery levels for both the earbuds, touch controls, fast charging support and more.

These will go up against truly wireless earphones from other companies selling similar products in India, like Xiaommi, Realme and more.

OnePlus Nord will be launched on July 21 and it will be the first smartphone launch with the use of AR technology. The company is also selling physical OnePlus Nord AR launch invites on Amazon India for Rs 99.

It has also announced that it will send customers pre-ordering the OnePlus Nord a surprise gift box with limited-edition merchandise. Customers who purchase the device before August 31 will receive an additional gift box which will have OnePlus Bullets Wireless V1 and a phone cover. Customers can pre-order the device via Amazon starting July 15 at Rs 499.

