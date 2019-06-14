Image Source : TWITTER/ONEPLUS_IN OnePlus starts rolling out new Oxygen OS beta update with Digital Wellbeing and Fnatic Mode for these phones

OnePlus has started rolling out new Oxygen OS Open Beta update for its older generation smartphones that brings a number of features, which includes June security patch for Android and more.

Also, read: Sanyo launches new 32-inch HD and 43-inch Full HD TV's under the Nebula series starting at Rs 12,999

Many users have started receiving the latest Oxygen OS open Beta update on OnePlus 5, 5T, 6 and 6T. The update includes Digital Wellbeing and Fnatic Mode. The Changelog for all the updates are the same but the updated version differs as OnePlus 5T gets Oxygen OS Open Beta 32 update, while OnePlus 5 gets Oxygen OS Open Beta 34 update, the OnePlus 6 gets Oxygen OS Open Beta 20 update and Oxygen OS Open Beta 12 update.

Digital Wellbeing is a Google feature that aims at helping users in keeping a check on the phone usage along with tools to impose certain restrictions for reducing the usage time.

The update is rolling out in phases and will eventually come if it hasn't come yet.

Also, read: Xiaomi starts rolling out Android 9 Pie update for Redmi 6 Pro in India