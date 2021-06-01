OnePlus Nord starts receiving OxygenOS 11.1.1.3 update in India: Know details

OnePlus Nord starts receiving OxygenOS 11.1.1.3 update in India.

OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 11.1.1.3 update for its OnePlus Nord in India. The update brings system, network, camera and file manager improvements. It is also bundled with the May 2021 Android security patch. The update is currently rolling out in phases to avoid server congestion and will be made available to all OnePlus Nord users within the coming weeks.

The OxygenOS 11.1.1.3.AC01DA update has a file size of 420MB. The company has announced that the update will be made available in the European and global markets soon.

According to the changelog posted on the OnePlus forum, the update brings system fixes for issues such as the missed calls being marked as calls answered on another device, the card coupon not available as a widget, along with other known issues and improved system stability. Wi-Fi connection speed has also been improved.

The company has also added a host of camera improvements, which include fixes for the abnormal display issue in Nightscape Tripod mode, the camera being unresponsive while setting a profile picture in Contact, frame-drop issue in the video camera, failing Flash effect in some situations, and the delay that occurred when switching to the front camera under time-lapse mode.

It has fixed the abnormal display issue while transferring files to the OTG storage from inside of the File Manager app. The update comes bundled with the May 2021 Android security patch

To check for the update you can head over to Settings > System > System Update. If the update shows up, you can press download and update to get it. The company in its forum post, states that you need to have at least 30 percent battery and at least 3GB of storage before updating the device.