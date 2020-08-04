OnePlus Nord sale in India delayed until August 6 instead of today: All you need to know

Image Source : ONEPLUS FORUM OnePlus Nord sale in India

OnePlus recently unveiled the OnePlus Nord as part of the company's new mid-range series. At the launch event, it was announced that the smartphone will be available to buy, starting August 4, that is, today. However, the OnePlus Nord open sale has been postponed until August 6. Read on to know more about it.

OnePlus Nord sale in India delayed

The OnePlus Nord will now be available to buy, starting August 6, that is, two days from now instead of today. The news came to the surface via an OnePlus Forum blog post. Additionally, Amazon India now has a new OnePlus Nord banner that reads the sale date to be August 6. In addition this, the smartphone will be up for grabs offline via OnePlus Experience Stores and OnePlus Authorized Stores, starting August 8.

It is further suggested that the pre-orders for the OnePlus Nord have now been closed and those who have pre-booked will start receiving the device from today onwards. Although, the shipments can be delayed for some due to a high number of pre-order.

To recall, the OnePlus Nord starts at Rs. 24,999 for 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage. It is priced at Rs. 27,999 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and goes up till Rs. 29,999 for the high-end 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage variant. It comes in Gray Onyx and Blue Marble colour options.

As for the specifications, the OnePlus Nord features a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED 90Hz display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor with support for 5G. It comes in three RAM/Storage options: 6GB/64GB (only in India), 8GB/128GB, and 12GB/256GB. On the camera front, it houses four rear snappers (48MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP depth sensor, 2MP macro lens). Upfront, there are dual shooters rated at 32MP and 8MP.

The device is backed by a 4,115mAh battery with 30W fast charging support and runs OxygenOS based on Android 10. Additionally, it supports an in-display fingerprint scanner, supports NFC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more features.

