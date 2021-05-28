OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus TV U-series to launch on June 10: Here's what to expect

Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus TV U-series launch date set for June 10.

OnePlus is gearing up to launch yet another smartphone, the OnePlus Nord CE. Alongside the new smartphone, the company is also set to launch the long-awaited OnePlus TV U series models on June 10. A recent report also suggests that the Chinese manufacturer is also working on the Nord N200 5G, which will be a successor to OnePlus Nord N100.

OnePlus Nord CE is scheduled to launch in India on June 10 at the company’s Summer Launch Event. According to the press release shared by the company, the OnePlus Nord CE will be “focused on delivering the core excellent features needed in a device while also bringing the signature Nord experience to users.” The company claims that the OnePlus Nord has grown 200 percent year-on-year since its launch in July last year.

Besides that, the company is also launching the OnePlus TV U series. In the new series, OnePlus will feature three sizes, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. All three models are expected to come with support for HDR10+, HLG, and MEMC. The smart TVs may feature 30W speakers with Dolby Audio, co-tuned with Dynaudio.

Apart from this, Pete Lau has confirmed that the company is working on the OnePlus Nord N100 successor, which will be called the OnePlus Nord N200 5G. While the Nord N100 was launched in Europe in October last year, the new Nord N200 5G will be exclusive to the US and Canada.