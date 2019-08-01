Image Source : HUAWEICENTRAL OnePlus ambassador Robert Downey Jr. spotted using Huawei P30 Pro

Much-loved Marvel hero and OnePlus ambassador Robert Downey Jr. was spotted posting about OnePlus 7 on his Weibo page using Huawei's flagship P30 Pro smartphone, the media has reported.

On July 30, Robert Downey Jr. forwarded a Weibo using Huawei P30 Pro rather than his endorsed smartphone brand OnePlus 7. Although the post later disappeared from his Weibo profile, the eagle eyes of users captured the evidence in the screenshot before it got erased, tech portal huaweicentral.com reported on Wednesday.

OnePlus, which roped in the Hollywood actor earlier this year for endorsing it, has faced flak for paying for ads featuring him instead of waterproofing its smartphones.

Even as OnePlus has always touted its commitment to getting its users the highest specs at the lowest prices, its phones have lacked official IP certification for water resistance.

Micro-blogging site Weibo is one of China's most popular social platforms.

