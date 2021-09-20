Follow us on OnePlus 9, 9 Pro update adds Hasselblad XPan mode for camera.

OnePlus has started rolling out version 11.2.9.9 for the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro that brings with a new camera mode, called XPan. The XPan mode is a reference to the Hasselblad XPan, a rebranded version of the dual-format Fuji TX-1 camera launched in the late 90s, reports GSMArena.

Apart from shooting on 35mm film, this camera could also shoot in a wider 65mm format for panoramas in a 65:24 (or 2.7:1) aspect ratio.

The XPan mode on the OnePlus 9 series aims to emulate this. Users can launch this mode from the mode selection screen. This brings up a new UI with the 65:25 aspect ratio viewfinder and limited controls, the report said.

Users can switch between two colour modes, a slightly tweaked natural colour preset and default black and white mode based on the Ilford Delta 400 film.

Users can also switch their focal length from 45mm to a wider 30mm, which switches to the ultra-wide lens. Lastly, they can also control exposure, the report said.

When users capture a shot, the screen briefly turns negative as the final image slowly forms and is saved. This is supposed to "reproduce the ritual sense of film developing".

The 65:25 aspect ratio on these phones cannot be recreated natively, and the images are cropped from their native 4:3 sensor.