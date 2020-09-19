OnePlus 8T slated to launch on October 14 in India: Expected price, features and more

OnePlus 7T launched last year

OnePlus will be soon launching the OnePlus 8T as a successor to the OnePlus 7T. The smartphone has been featuring in the rumour mill for quite some time, throwing light on the possible specs and design of the smartphone. Now, the latest buzz is all about the device's launch date. Read on to know more about it.

OnePlus 8T launch could be next month

The OnePlus 8T is expected to launch on October 14, as suggested that renowned leakster Ishan Agarwal and a report by MySmartPrice. The new OnePlus smartphone is expected to be unveiled via an online event, much like the OnePlus Nord and the OnePlus 8 series. However, there is no word on whether or not the launch event will have hints of AR seen at the OnePlus Nord event.

While the tweet by Ishan Agarwal didn't reveal much about the device, it does tell that there are chances of a slight change in the launch date due to the current COVID-19 situation.

Exclusive for @mysmartprice: It's happening! The OnePlus 8T launch event date has been set for October 14.



Unless of course there are last minute changes (that's 2020 for you!).



More products? 🤷🏻‍♂️. But I'm Excited! #OnePlus8T



Link & please credit: https://t.co/Xg3dyfctcN pic.twitter.com/bIMM3NM1Td — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) September 18, 2020

While we don't have concrete details, a recent leak hints at the specifications and the design the device might have. The OnePlus 8T is likely to get a flat punch-hole display and a rear panel could feature a rectangular camera module in the top left corner, much like a Samsung phone these days.

As for the specs, the OnePlus 8T is likely to have a 6.55-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and come in two RAM/Storage options: 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB. Camera-wide, there could be quad rear cameras: a 48MP main camera, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera could be rated at 32MP, much like the OnePlus Nord.

The device might feature a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging, run OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11, and get an in-display fingerprint scanner. While the exact pricing remains unknown, the OnePlus 8T could fall under Rs. 50,000.

Since the aforementioned isn't concrete, we need to take it with a grain of salt. To get a better idea of what OnePlus plans to do, we need to wait for an official word. Hence, stay tuned for more information.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage