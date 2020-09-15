OnePlus 8T leaked images hint at a punch-hole display, rectangular rear camera module and more

Image Source : ONLEAKS, PRICEBABA OnePlus 8T leaked render

OnePlus is now rumoured to unveil the OnePlus 8T after launching the OnePlus 8 series and the OnePlus Nord as part of its new mid-range series. The OnePlus 8T has been featuring in the rumour mill for quite some time and the most recent leak throws light at the possible design it might have. Read on to know more the upcoming OnePlus smartphone.

OnePlus 8T leaked renders

As per a collaborative leak by OnLeaks and PriceBaba, the OnePlus 8T is expected to feature a sleek design and take design cues from Samsung smartphones. The renders are based on internal schematics and not the 3D CAD, which tells that there is no word on the exact dimensions of the smartphone.

The images suggest that the OnePlus 8T will get an edge-to-edge flat display with a punch-hole in the top left corner, much like the OnePlus 8 series. As for the back panel, the device is likely to feature a rectangular camera module in the top left corner with four camera sensors arranged randomly and an LED flash, much like most of the Samsung smartphones these days.

The images also hint at the SIM tray, an USB Type-C port and speaker grille for the bottom end and a noise-cancelling mic at the top. The left side houses the volume rocker while the right side has the alert slider and the power on/off button.

OnePlus 8T Expected Features, Specs, Price

Even though there is nothing concrete available, rumours suggest that the OnePlus 8T will come with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, which will be an upgrade from the 90Hz display seen on the OnePlus 8. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, which contradicts the previous leak that hints at a Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset. It could come in two RAM/Storage options: 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB

The camera department is likely to get quad rear cameras (48MP main camera, 16MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP macro lens, 2MP depth sensor) and a 32MP front camera, which was also seen on the OnePlus Nord. The OnePlus 8T could be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W Warp Charge fast charging tech to compete with Realme's 65W fast charging seen on the Realme 7 Pro. Additionally, it could feature an in-display fingerprint scanner and run OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11.

The OnePlus 8T is expected to arrive in October and since it has recently received BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification, the launch could happen anytime soon. While pricing details remain unknown, it could be priced under Rs. 50,000 but more than the OnePlus 8.

We will update you more about the OnePlus 8T once something official pops up. Hence, stay tuned.

