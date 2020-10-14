OnePlus 8T 5G with quad rea cameras, OnePlus Nord Gray Ash introduced: All you need to know

Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus 8T

OnePlus has finally launched the new OnePlus 8T via an online event globally. The smartphone comes with 5G support and is another variant of the OnePlus 8 series. It succeeds the OnePlus 7T that was launched last year. Read on to know more about the new OnePlus smartphone.

OnePlus 8T Features, Specs

The OnePlus 8T is thinner as compared to the OnePlus 8 series and sports a glossy glass back finish. The back comes with reflecting glass a gleaming effect and reduced fingerprints. It comes in two colour options: Aquamarine Green and Silver colours. Upfront, there is a flat display with a punch-hole in the top left corner and 120Hz refresh rate. The Full HD+ Flexible OLED HDR10+ display spans 6.55 inches and acts as one of the highlights of the smartphone.

The cameras on the OnePlus 8t are another attraction. The device is home to quad rear cameras rated at 48MP (main camera) with OIS, 16MP (ultra-wide lens), 5MP (macro lens), and 5MP (depth sensor). It supports Nightscape mode for photos and videos, the Portrait mode for photos and videos, EIS in video stabilization, and video tracking. The front camera stands at 16MP.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and comes in two RAM/Storage options: 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB. It gets its fuel from a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W Warp Charge ultra-fast charging, which is claimed to charge the device up to 60% in just 15 minutes. It runs the latest OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11.

The device gets redesigned heat dissipation with a better thermal system, Game Space feature to access features such as screen recording while gaming and Fnatic mode to avoid calls and more and focus on the gameplay. The OnePlus 8T also supports 90fps of Fortnite game. Additionally, there is an in-display fingerprint scanner.

OnePlus 8T Price, Availability

The OnePlus 8T is priced at Euros 599 (around Rs. 51,600) for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and Euros 699 (around Rs. 60,200) for 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

OnePlus Nord Gray Ash colour

OnePlus has also launched a new colour variant of the recent OnePlus Nord -- the OnePlus Nord Gray Ash. The new colour features a matte finish and comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Other specs remain the same as the original OnePlus Nord. There is a 6.44-inch 90Hz display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, quad rear cameras (48MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP depth sensor, 2MP macro lens) and a 32MP front camera. It is backed by a 4,115mAh battery with 30T fast charging and runs OxygenOS based on Android 10.

OnePlus Buds Z

Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus Buds Z

The company has also launched the new truly wireless earbuds with an ergonomic design. It comes with 10mm dynamic drivers for enhanced bass and music output. It supports 20 hours of playback time on a single charge, fast charging, and sweat and water resistance. It comes in Gray White colour option and is priced at $49.99 (around Rs. 3,660).

Developing story...

