Another OnePlus 8 sale in India today: Price, features and more

Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus 8 in Interstellar Glow colour

OnePlus is hosting the OnePlus 8 sale for the fourth time in India today. To recall, the smartphone went on sale last week as well. While the OnePlus 8 is up for sale, the OnePlus 8 Pro sale is being delayed in the country. The OnePlus 8 launched along with the OnePlus 8 Pro in April with a number of highlights such as the cameras, display, 5G support, and more. Read on to know more.

OnePlus 8 Availability, Price, Offers

The OnePlus 8 will be available to buy via Amazon India and the OnePlus online store at 12 pm today. The smartphone will be available in just two RAM/Storage variants: 8GB/128GB for Rs. 44,999 and 12GB/256GB for Rs. 49,999. It comes in Onyx Black and Glacial Green colours. There is no word on the Interstellar Glow colour's availability yet.

The device comes with a number offers such as flat Rs. 2,000 off on SBI cards (even on EMI transactions), additional Rs. 1,000 cashback for Amazon Pay users for pre-booked orders, no-cost EMI up to 12 months, Reliance Jio benefits worth Rs. 6,000, and Audible membership with 6 free audiobooks.

OnePlus 8 Features, Specifications

The OnePlus 8 comes with a number of highlights such as 5G support, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, improved cameras, display, and more. It comes with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED punch-hole display with HDR10+ and 90Hz refresh rate. It comes in three RAM/Storage options in India: 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 12GB256GB. However, the base variant isn't available for purchase as of now.

On the camera front, the smartphone has triple rear cameras: 48MP main camera, 12MP Ultra-Wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. There is a 16MP front camera. The device is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with 30T Warp Charge fast charging and runs OxygenOS based on Android 10. Additionally, it supports an in-display fingerprint scanner, Alexa voice assistant, Fnatic mode for gaming, Wi-Fi 6, Dolby Atmos dual stereo speakers, and Haptic Vibration 2.0.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage