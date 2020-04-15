Watch: OnePlus 8 Pro durability test suggests it can withstand it all

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus has just launched its new OnePlus 8 series consisting of the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro. The new OnePlus smartphones come with several attractive features and a price tag that tends to be debatable. Out of the two, the OnePlus 8 Pro has gone through a durability test and here is how the new OnePlus flagship smartphone performed.

OnePlus 8 Pro durability test

Popular YouTuber JerryRigEverything conducted a durability test on the new OnePlus 8 Pro and found out something that can impress not only an OnePlus fanatic but others too. Firstly, a scratch test was conducted on the OnePlus 8 Pro display. For this, a strip was pasted on the display marked from 1 to 9. Upon starting the scratching, the display got some scratches on the 6th and the 7th mark. Other than that, the display remained safe from a lot of scratches.

The aluminium sides of the smartphones and the matte-frost finish back was also given a scratch test. While the sides did wear out a bit, the back of the smartphone didn't get scratches and the scratch dust could be easily dusted off. Having said that, the video advises people to use a case to avoid any damage to the backside of the device.

Despite the scratching on the in-display fingerprint scanner, it registered the fingerprint with ease and unlocked the device too. The display was also exposed to fire with the help of lighter. Although the display did get a white mark due to the flame, it was still responsive, unlike various smartphones that tend to go unresponsive after a fire test.

Additionally, there was a bend test. The OnePlus 8 Pro did flex a bit but there wasn't any crack, kinks or 'permanent damage' to the smartphone. Conclusively, the OnePlus 8 Pro survived the durability test and passed with flying colours.

As a reminder, the OnePlus 8 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED 10-bit display with 120Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It houses a quad-camera setup at the back (48MP, 48MP, 8MP, 5MP) and a 16MP front camera. It is backed by a 4,510mAh battery, runs OxygenOS based on Android 10, has an in-display fingerprint scanner, IP68 rating, and wireless charging. The smartphone starts at $899 (around Rs. 68,900) but is expected to be priced less than this in India.

