You can now get a chance to review OnePlus 8 before it launches: Know how

OnePlus is soon to launch its new OnePlus 8 smartphone for 2020. Amongst the daily leaks and rumours, here's some news that can attract you for sure. OnePlus now gives you a chance to get the forthcoming OnePlus 8 before its official launch and review it under its 'The Lab' initiative. Read on to know more about it.

OnePlus' The Lab initiative: What is it?

OnePlus' The Lab initiative invites people to sign up and get a chance to review a yet-to-be-launched OnePlus smartphone prior to the launch event. The Lab has now started taking entries for the upcoming OnePlus 8. This time, OnePlus will select 10 people to review the OnePlus 8. People applying for it can be anyone. However, 6 out of the total 10 will from the OnePlus Community. OnePlus' The Lab initiative.

The winners will be chosen on the basis of their creativity skills including writing, photography and videography. Once selected, reviewed will get the OnePlus 8 for 21 days and use it. Following this, they will have to upload the review after the launch event. All the reviews will be evaluated by OnePlus and the winners that pass the test will get to keep the device. The ones that don't will have to return the devices after the review.

Additionally, the top 3 reviewers will be reposted on the OnePlus social media accounts and other media outlets.

OnePlus' The Lab initiative: How to apply?

Here's you can apply for an opportunity to review the OnePlus 8 before its official launch:

Head over to this link

Fill in with your personal information and preference of the creation format

You also need to provide a sample review. OnePlus users have to tell how will they recommend their OnePlus smartphones and non-OnePlus users have to provide a review of an old device

