OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro appear on Amazon India affiliate page; To launch soon

OnePlus 8 series could have a punch-hole display

OnePlus has become the centre of attention for its upcoming 2020 smartphones in the OnePlus 8 series. The smartphones have been leaked several times and the recent news about them gives us a feeling that they are launching soon. Read on to know more.

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro listed on Amazon India

The OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro were found listed on Amazon India affiliate page, confirming the smartphones’ names and hinting at the launch that could happen soon.

The listing was discovered by tipster Mukesh Sharma, who took to Twitter to announce this. However, the listing isn’t there anymore.

So the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro are coming up.

Thankfully enough, I'm an amazon affiliate 😉.#oneplus #oneplus8 #OnePlus8pro pic.twitter.com/jGx56GJq0F — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) February 2, 2020

Nonetheless, at least we know the OnePlus 8 smartphones are soon to make their entry and we couldn’t be more excited.

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro Features, Specifications

The OnePlus 8 series is expected to have three smartphones -- the OnePlus 8, the OnePlus 8 Pro, and the OnePlus 8 Lite. The smartphones are expected to sport a 120Hz display and be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

The smartphones are expected to come with support for 5G connectivity and could have four rear cameras. Additionally, OnePlus recently joined the Wireless Power Consortium, suggesting that the OnePlus 8 Pro might have wireless charging tech.

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro Launch

The OnePlus 8 series could either launch during the forthcoming MWC 2020 tradeshow in Barcelona or in March, which India could get them next month.

However, OnePlus still needs to confirm the official launch date. Hene, we will you once we get the information.

