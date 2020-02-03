Monday, February 03, 2020
     
Nubia teases whopping 80W charging technology in 5G phone; See how fast it can be

Nubia has teased its upcoming 80W of fast charging technology in a 5G phone. Know what it is

New Delhi Published on: February 03, 2020 16:50 IST
Chinese handset maker Nubia has teased a forthcoming 5G phone with a crazy 80W charging capabilities, trying to enhance the fast charging tech further.

Ni Fei, the CEO and Co-Founder of Nubia, shared a post on Weibo, a Chinese microblogging website, to tease an upcoming 5G smartphone with an impressive 80W fast charging capabilities, Gizmo China has recently reported.

In the Weibo post, Fei posted an image as well which contained certain details and statistics regarding a smartphone being charged.

Looking at the details, Voltage can be observed at 8.4 Volts while the current is at 9.6 Ampere. In simpler terms, this translates to a fast-charging rate upwards of 80W that is higher than 65W but a bit lower than true 100W charging rates, the report added.

It is pertinent to note that devices that reach such high wattage over USB Power Delivery do it by increasing both their voltage and amperage, hitting the 20V maximum before ramping the current much above 3A.

