Nokia Media Streamer launched in India at Rs. 3,499, set to go on sale via Flipkart

Flipkart has partnered up with Nokia in order to launch the Nokia Media Streamer in India. The media streaming device is based on Android TV 9 and goes up against the likes of the Mi Box 4K and Amazon Fire Stick. With such a device, a user can turn any TV into a smart TV and stream streaming Netflix or any other OTT platform without needing to upgrade their TV.

Nokia is already selling smart TVs in India, again, in partnership with Flipkart. Now, with the help of the Nokia Media Streamer, the company aims to reach a wider audience. At a price of Rs. 3,499, the media streaming device is quite affordable for it has on offer.

It is worth noting that the Nokia Media Streamer only supports up to full-HD resolution streaming. Xiaomi’s Mi Box 4K, on the other hand, offers 4K output at a similar price tag. Xiaomi also the Mi TV Stick on offer that brings only full HD output at a price of just Rs. 2,799.

Nokia Media Streamer will be available via Flipkart starting August 28 at a price of Rs. 3,499. The streaming device runs on Google’s Android TV 9 operating system and brings support for a wide range of OTT platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, Disney+ Hotstar and more.

It also comes with a Bluetooth enabled remote that comes with Google Assistant support. It also has shortcuts for Netflix as well as Zee5.

The media streaming device also comes with built-in Chromecast and support for Dolby Audio. In terms of specifications, it packs in 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The device is powered by a quad-core processor along with a Mali 450 GPU. It also comes with Google Play Store, which allows users to install more apps and games on the device. The streaming device can connect directly to any television via an HDMI cable.

