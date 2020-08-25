Nokia C3, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 launched in India: Features, specifications and more

Image Source : NOKIA Nokia 5.3

HMD Global-owned Nokia has introduced four new phones in India today. There are two smartphones, the Nokia C3 that has entered the Nokia C series and the Nokia 5.3 that has previously been launched globally. The other two devices are features phones -- the Nokia 125 and the Nokia 150. Read on to know more about the new Nokia devices in the country.

Nokia 5.3 Features, Specifications, Price

The Nokia 5.3 is a budget smartphone that comes with 6.55-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. It comes in two RAM/Storage options: 4GB/64GB and 6GB/64GB. Camera-wise, it houses four rear cameras (13MP main camera, 5MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro lens, 2MP depth sensor) and an 8MP selfie snapper.

It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and runs Android 10. The smartphone supports a dedicated Google Assistant button, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and comes in three colours, namely, Cyan, Sand and Charcoal.

The Nokia 5.3 comes with a price tag of Rs. 13,999 (4GB/64GB) and Rs. 15,499 (6GB/64GB) and will be available to buy via Amazon India and Nokia's website, starting September. Interested buyers will be able to pre-book the device, starting September 25 and can Jio benefits worth Rs. 4,000 on the Rs. 349 plan.

Nokia C3 Features, Specifications, Price

The Nokia C3 is a 'Made for India, Made in India' smartphone that comes with a 5.99-inch HD+ display and is powered by an octa-core processor. It comes in two RAM/Storage variants: 2GB/16GB and 3GB/32GB. On the camera front, the device gets an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. It is backed by a 3,040mAh battery and runs Android 10. Additionally, the smartphone comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button, a fingerprint scanner, and a one-year replacement guarantee.

The Nokia C3 is priced at Rs. 7,499 (2GB/16GB) and Rs. 8,999 (3GB/32GB) and will be up for grabs, starting September 17 via Nokia's website. The pre-orders will start from September 10. It comes in Nordic Blue and Sand colour options.

Nokia 125, Nokia 150 Features, Specifications, Price

The Nokia 125 sports a 2.4-inch QVGA display and bigger buttons for the ease of usage. It comes with 4MB of RAM and storage to save up to 2,000 contacts and up to 500 SMS messages. It supports wireless FM radio, the iconic Snakes game and other try-and-buy games, and gets two colours: Charcoal Black and Powder White. The Nokia 150 also gets a 2.4-inch QVGA display. It has a MediaTek chipset, 32GB of storage, a VGA camera, FM radio support, and Snakes game support. It comes in Red, Cyan and Black colours.

Image Source : NOKIA Nokia 125, Nokia 150 (L to R)

While the Nokia 125 is priced at Rs. 1,999, the Nokia 150 retails at Rs. 2,299. Both feature phones will be available to buy, starting August 25 via retail stores and Nokia's website in the country.

