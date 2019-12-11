Nokia C1 entry-level smartphone with Android Go launched: Price, Specifications and more

Image Source : NOKIA MOBILE / YOUTUBE Nokia C1 comes with a selfie flash up front.

HMD Global has just launched yet another smartphone, the Nokia C1. While the name reminds us of the older generation of Nokia smartphones, the phone does come with Android operating system. The smartphone is an entry-level device and it has arrived soon after the company launched the Nokia 2.3 at their Egypt event. Here's what it brings to the table.

Nokia C1 Specifications

Being an entry-level smartphone, the Nokia C1 features a 5.45-inch FWVGA+ IPS LCD display. It comes with a plastic body and massive bezels around the screen. The smartphone is powered by a quad-core processor clocked at 1.3 GHz. The device packs in 1GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. The storage is further expandable up to 64GB using a dedicated microSD card slot. All of this is backed by a 2,500mAh battery.

Nokia C1 smartphone runs on Google's Android 9 Pie (Android Go) operating system out of the box. The smartphone comes with a 5-megapixel camera at the back with f/2.4 aperture. Upfront, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with a front-facing flash.

Nokia C1 Price

HMD Global has not yet announced the pricing and availability details of the smartphone. Considering this is an entry-level smartphone, Nokia C1 could be priced somewhere around Rs. 5,000. It will compete directly against the likes of Xiaomi's Redmi Go.