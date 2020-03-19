Nokia 8.2, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3 launching today: How to watch live stream, what to expect and more

Nokia is launching three new smartphones today.

Nokia, the Finish mobile brand, is gearing up to launch new smartphones today via an online launch event. The company is expected to showcase three new smartphones, which include Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.3 as well as the Nokia 1.3. As this is an online launch event, the company will be live streaming it via their official YouTube channel and it is set to begin at 4PM GMT (10PM IST).

How to watch the live stream?

If you are pumped up about the upcoming smartphones, at 10PM (IST) you can tune in to the company's official YouTube channel and watch the live stream from anywhere around the globe. The company is launching the phones via the online live stream only due to the coronavirus pandemic. Alternatively, you can also come back to this article at the time and click on the video embedded below.

What to expect?

Nokia 8.2 5G is expected to be launched today alongside two other smartphones. The handset will succeed last year's Nokia 7.2 and it is expected to bring a pOLED display. Under the hood, the smartphone will most likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor. According to the leaks and rumours, the smartphone will feature a 32MP pop-up selfie camera giving a full-screen experience. All of this will be backed by a 3,500mAh battery and the phone is said to carry a price tag of EUR 459 (roughly Rs. 38,000).

Apart from that, the company is also expected to unveil the Nokia 5.3 and Nokia 1.3 smartphones. Nokia 5.3 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. Being a part of the Android One program, the phone will run on the latest Android 10 operating system. It might feature a 6.55-inch display and pack a 4,000mah battery. For cameras, the smartphone is expected to carry a quad-camera setup on the back consisting of a 16-megapixel primary camera. Nokia 5.3 will most likely be priced at EUR 169 (roughly Rs. 14,000).

Lastly, the Nokia 1.3 will be an entry-level smartphone with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek processor and sport a 13-megapixel rear camera. The affordable smartphone will most likely be priced at EUR 79 (roughly Rs. 6,500).