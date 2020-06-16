Nokia 5310 brings back the nostalgia with its Dual Speakers, FM Radio and more: Check price, features

Image Source : NOKIA Nokia 5310 XpressMusic makes a comeback.

Nokia 5310 was lately being teased by the Finish company. The feature phone has finally launched globally and has been made available in India as well. It brings nostalgia for the people who have fond memories with the Nokia 5310 XpressMusic that was launched back in August 2007. Now, the refreshed version comes with dual-SIM support, microUSB connectivity, bigger battery and more.

As for the pricing, the Nokia 5310 has been launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 3,399. It will be made available in Black/ Red and White/ Red colour options. The phone can be grabbed via Amazon or Nokia India online store starting June 23. Interested buyers can pre-book the device starting today on the Nokia India online store. Also, the phone will be made available via offline retailers starting July 22.

The Nokia 5310 sports a 2.4-inch QVGA display. It is powered by the MediaTek MT6260A processor. The dual-SIM handset comes with 8MB of RAM and 16MB of onboard storage. In order to store music, the users can insert a microSD card of up to 32GB. It is backed by a 1,200mAh battery.

Nokia 5310 also comes with a VGA camera at the back along with an LED flash. It supports Bluetooth v3.0, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also comes with wireless FM radio support.

