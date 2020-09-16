Image Source : JABRA New Jabra speakerphone offers seamless meets in COVID times.

Denmark-based Jabra, a subsidiary of GN Netcom that makes in-ear and on-ear audio wearables, on Monday announced the next model in its portfolio of professional speakerphone solutions -- the Speak 750 -- for Rs 40,996 in India.

The company said the audio system is able to pick up sounds seamlessly, allowing everyone in the room to speak and be heard simultaneously even during social distancing. "We are excited to introduce Jabra Speak 750, the best-in-class premium quality full-duplex device, which powers the meetings with seamless and high-quality audio, allowing conversations to flow just as in-person," Peter Jayaseelan, Managing Director, South Asia at Jabra, said in a statement.

The Speak 750 Microsoft Teams variant, certified for Microsoft Teams, has a dedicated Microsoft Teams button that allows instant connection to colleagues.

Tapping the button takes users directly into an ongoing Microsoft Teams call so the connection to colleagues will always be a click away, the company said.

The Speak 750 UC variant is compatible with all leading unified communications platforms and has a smart button that can be programmed for Siri, Google Assistant or Speed dial.

The device comes with easy Bluetooth connectivity to smartphones and tablets. It supports a wireless range of up to 98 feet between speakerphone and Bluetooth adapter and up to 32 feet between speakerphone and smartphone/tablet.

