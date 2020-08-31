Netflix now lets you watch some Originals for free even if you're a non-subscriber: Know how

Image Source : NETFLIX Free movies/shows on Netflix

Netflix is aiming to attract more and more users with its new offer that is sure to entice many. The video-streaming platform is now letting people watch some of the movies and shows on its platforms even if you are a non-subscriber. Read on to know more about it.

Some Netflix movies/shows for free

The over the top (OTT) service is offering some of its Netflix Original movies and shows for free to users globally. The list of free movies and shows include Stranger Things, Murder Mystery, Elite, Bird Box, When They See Us, The Two Popes, Our Planet, and Grace and Frankie. The offer is valid in around 200 countries where Netflix works.

While the movies are fully available for free to watch, only the first episode of the aforementioned Netflix shows is available to watch. Following the first episode, people will be required to subscribe to Netflix to continue watching. Additionally, the free titles include a 30-second advert before the show or movie begins. However, the ad can be skipped as well.

A Netflix spokesperson, in a statement to TechCrunch, said, "We’re looking at different marketing promotions to attract new members and give them a great Netflix experience."

To view the free Netflix movies and shows you don't need to be a Netflix user. You just need to head to Netflix via your web browsers and select the titles you want watch for free. The free content can also be accessed via mobile browsers on Android smartphones. However, iOS users can't access free content via the mobile browser. Additionally, the offer isn't valid for Netflix's app versions.

To recall, this is not the first time Netflix has provided its content for free viewing. It previously offered 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' for free to users in the US and the 'Bard of Blood' in India. However, this is the first time it has introduced a number of free movie and shows for users worldwide.

