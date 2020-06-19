MyGovIndia now on Indian TikTok rival Roposo to promote #AatmaNirbharBharatAbhiyaan

Image Source : ROPOSO MyGovIndia on Roposo

MyGovIndia is now a part of Indian short video-sharing platform Roposo to support PM Narendra Modi's #AatmaNirbharBharatAbhiyaan campaign. The Roposo app is an Indian TikTok competitor, which has over 50 million installs on the Google Play Store. Read on to know more.

MyGov now on Roposo

The move to join the popular Indian video-sharing app Roposo is to support the 'Vocal for Local' initiative in India to promote and use Indian products and become self-reliant. The aim to join the video-sharing platform is to provide people with all the necessary information via a platform that is both engaging and popular, especially amongst the Generation Z.

Abhishek Singh, CEO of MyGov said, "It has been the endeavour of MyGov India to act as a bridge between citizens and the Government and enable citizen participation and information dissemination on all platforms, including the immensely popular Indian platforms like Roposo. MyGov India's presence on Roposo has greatly helped expand our outreach and engagement related to Covid19, especially with regional audiences."

For those who wish to follow MyGovIndia on Roposo, need to download the app (either via the Google Play Store or the App Store) and search for 'MyGovIndia' and select the Follow option. As a reminder, the MyGovIndia Roposo page is verified with a blue tick and has around 1.1 million followers at the time of writing. You don't go for any other page if it exists. alternatively, you can head to this link to follow MyGovIndia on Roposo.

As a reminder, a couple of days ago, MyGovIndia joined TikTok and has around 1 million followers over there too. However, with the need to promote Indian products and services, people are gravitating more towards Indian and non-Chinese platforms.

