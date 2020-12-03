Tech gadgets you need for all your gaming needs: OnePlus 8 Pro, Xbox

OnePlus 8 Pro can act as a great gaming smartphone.

Coronavirus pandemic did affect a lot of businesses in a negative way but brought a boom for the gaming and entertainment industry. With the lockdown being imposed, gamers, as well as viewers, increased substantially. In case you have also been feeling tempted to become a gamer with pro-grade stuff, here’s a guide to the ultimate tech gadgets a gamer would need.

OnePlus 8 Pro

Over the past year, OnePlus has strived to bring user’s industry-first features and that will truly define and elevate a gamer’s experience. This year marked the launch of the OnePlus 8 Pro, a gamers best companion. The perfect amalgamation of top-tier specs, sophisticated craftsmanship, and cutting-edge features comes together to make every interaction intuitive and intelligent.

Equipped with a 6.78 QHD+ Fluid Display, brings users the highest-ever color accuracy on a OnePlus device. No matter which game you play, the display will produce true to life colours and details in every frame. Coupled with this is the 120 Hz refresh rate that provides seamless motion and exceptional responsiveness.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile platform, makes the OnePlus 8 Pro one of the most intelligent and responsive Androids of the year. This is a key factor that allows the OnePlus 8 Pro to process some of the heaviest and most graphic games in a struggle-free, fast, and smooth manner.

The device is also backed by either 8GB or 12GB of super-fast LPDDR5 which further enhances capabilities like low-latency gaming and game streaming.

OnePlus 8 Pro is available via Amazon.in and oneplus.in at a starting price of Rs. 54,999.

HP Pavilion Gaming

The thin and powerful HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop lets you experience high-grade graphics and processing power that meet your gaming and multitasking needs. Designed for reliable gaming and creating content, this highly portable device is the first Pavilion Gaming laptop to include OMEN Command Center and is equipped with a Wi-Fi 6 option19 to keep a reliable connection when playing from the desk to the couch.



Pavilion Gaming 16 (Intel) is available at a starting price of INR 70,999, while the pavilion gaming 16 (AMD) is available at a starting price of INR 59,999

Citadel Gaming Chair

Since we are working from home, compromise on posture is not something we can afford, and gaming is never a quick job. HP Brings to you Citadel Gaming chair that offers spacious seat design with extra thick cushions and full spinal support. This will help your game comfortably with adjustable seat height, tilt angle, and built-in pillows along with 4D adjustable armrests.

HP OMEN Vector Mouse

With a variety of customization options, Sculpted to fit perfectly in your hand, enjoy incredibly comfortable gameplay with a textured rubber grip with the OMEN Vector mouse. The OMEN Command Center saves your preferred settings and unlimited profiles, so you will never miss a click. Gaming requires accuracy and this can be ensured with the E-sport grade OMEN Radar 3 sensor, co-developed with PixArt, supporting up to 16,000dpi with 99% accuracy, 450 IPS, acceleration and self-calibration.

Microsoft Xbox

The all-new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are two of the hottest Christmas must-haves for them. Both boast Xbox velocity architecture and ‘quick resume’ for fast and reliable gameplay, plus gaming at up to 120 fps for incredibly smooth graphics that’s set to power your dreams. Plus the, spatial sound will really put players at the heart of the digital worlds they are controlling, while they can choose from more than 100 games with the Game Pass for variety and convenience. Combine this with next-generation performance and affordable pricing, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are set to be highly coveted this holiday season.

Throw in some of the most anticipated games of the year like Gears Tactics, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla or Watch Dogs: Legion and you got yourself a happy gamer.