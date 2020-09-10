Moto Razr 5G (2020): Motorola's second foldable device with improved features has made its entry

Image Source : MOTOROLA Motorola Moto Razr 5G

Following a number of rumours and leaks, Motorola has finally unveiled its second foldable smartphone called the Moto Razr 5G. As the name suggests, the new foldable device comes with support for 5G. The Moto Razr (2020) also comes with an upgraded spec sheet as compared with the Moto Razr (2019). Read on to know more about the new Motorola smartphone.

Moto Razr 5G Features, Specifications

The Motorola Moto Razr 5G comes with the same clamshell design that reminds us of the Razr flip phone back in those days. It has the same 6.2-inch plastic OLED display as the Moto Razr (2019) which achieves this size when unfolded horizontally. There is also a secondary 2.7-inch glass OLED display on the cover and will be mainly visible when the device is folded.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, which is a significant upgrade over the Snapdragon 710 chipset in its predecessor. Although, the device still falls in the mid-range category. It comes equipped with an increased 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The camera department has also seen an improvement: the main camera (placed on the main display) stands at 48MP and the secondary camera (placed on the cover display) is rated at 20MP. There is support for several camera features such as portrait mode, night vision mode, auto HDR, EIS, slow-motion videos, pro mode, and hyper-lapse videos.

The smartphone gets its fuel from a bigger 2,510mAh battery and supports 15W fast charging. It runs Android 10 out-of-the-box with MyUX UI. Additionally, it supports a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port, water protection, and comes in Polish Graphite, Brush Gold and Liquid Mercury colours.

Moto Razr 5G Price, Availability

The Motorola Razr 5G comes with a price tag of Rs. 1,399 (around Rs. 1,02,700) and yet again falls in the premium price range. The smartphone competes with the likes of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5G that was launched recently. While it is up for registrations in the US, there is no word on its availability there or in India at the time of writing.

