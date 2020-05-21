Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite with triple rear cameras now in India: Price, features and more

Image Source : MOTOROLA Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite

Motorola has finally introduced the Moto G8 Power Lite in India. The Moto G8 Power Lite is part of the budget Moto G series with several attractive features such as the cameras, the battery, and more. To recall, Motorola recently introduced the high-end Motorola Edge+ in the country. Read on to know more about the new affordable Motorola smartphone in India.

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite Features, Specifications

The Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite is a budget smartphone that comes with a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ display with a waterdrop notch in the middle. The display features an aspect ratio of 20:9. The smartphone is powered by octa-core MediaTek P35 processor. It comes equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded by up to 256GB via a microSD card.

On the camera front, the G8 Power Lite features a triple-camera setup at the back (16MP main camera, 2MP macro lens, 2MO depth sensor) and an 8MP front camera. The device supports camera features such as PDAF, LED flash, bokeh, HDR, and beauty mode.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and runs Android 9.0 Pie with no bloatware and support for Moto gestures. Additionally, the Moto G8 Lite is water-repellant and features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite Price, Availability

The Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite is priced at Rs. 8,999 and will be up for grabs via online portal Flipkart, starting May 29. The smartphone comes in Arctic Blue and Royal Blue colour options.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage