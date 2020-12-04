Moto G9 Power launching in India on December 8: Expected price, specifications

Image Source : MOTOROLA INDIA / TWITTER Moto G9 Power launching in India on December 8.

Motorola has just announced that they will soon be launching yet another smartphone in the Indian market. After the successful launch of the Moto G 5G, the company is gearing up to bring the Moto G9 Power to the Indian shores. The smartphone is set to launch in the country on December 8 at 12 PM.

Motorola India has made the announcement via its official Twitter handle. The company has also said that the Moto G9 Power will be exclusively available via the e-commerece giant, Flipkart.

Moto G9 Power was originally launched in Europe last month. The smartphone is priced at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 17,500) for the sole 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The handset is available in Electric Violet and Metallic Sage colour options.

Moto G9 Power Specifications

Moto G9 Power sports a 6.8-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a punch-hole design. The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable using a microSD card. All of this is backed by a 6,000mAh battery.

On the optics front, the Moto G9 Power features a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, it comes with a 16-megapixel camera on the front.