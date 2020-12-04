Moto G9 Power launching in India on December 8: Expected price, specifications

Motorola has just announced that they will soon be launching yet another smartphone in the Indian market. After the successful launch of the Moto G 5G, the company is gearing up to bring the Moto G9 Power to the Indian shores. The smartphone is set to launch in the country on December 8 at 12 PM.
Motorola India has made the announcement via its official Twitter handle. The company has also said that the Moto G9 Power will be exclusively available via the e-commerece giant, Flipkart.
Moto G9 Power was originally launched in Europe last month. The smartphone is priced at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 17,500) for the sole 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The handset is available in Electric Violet and Metallic Sage colour options.
A whole new level of power is about to sweep you off your feet! Gear up for #motog9power - launching at a never seen before price on 8th December, 12 PM on @Flipkart. Stay tuned. https://t.co/MjO9jm8ajK pic.twitter.com/YQOyXaCsMg— Motorola India (@motorolaindia) December 4, 2020
Moto G9 Power Specifications
Moto G9 Power sports a 6.8-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a punch-hole design. The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable using a microSD card. All of this is backed by a 6,000mAh battery.
On the optics front, the Moto G9 Power features a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, it comes with a 16-megapixel camera on the front.