Moto E7 Plus with 5,000mAh battery launched in India: Price, Specifications and more

Motorola has announced the launch of the budget-oriented Moto E7 Plus smartphone in India. The key highlights of the new budget smartphone include the waterdrop style notch, massive 5,000mAh battery, near to stock Android experience and more. The smartphone will go head to head against the likes of the Redmi 9 Prime and Realme C11 in India.

Moto E7 Plus Price in India

Moto E7 Plus has arrived in India with a price tag of Rs. Rs. 9,499 for the sole 4GB+64GB variant. The smartphone is available in Misty Blue and Twilight Orange colour options. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart starting 12 PM on September 30.

Moto E7 Plus specifications

Moto E7 Plus features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop style notch. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor paired with the Adreno 610 GPU . It packs in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable up to 512GB using a microSD card. All of this is backed by a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging.

On the optics front, the Moto E7 Plus sports a dual rear camera setup at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. Upfront, there is an 8-megapixel selfie snapper.

