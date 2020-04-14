Coronavirus Pandemic: Top things people searched on Google during lockdown

These are the most searched keywords during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus Pandemic forced India to go under lockdown and it has now been over three weeks since it was initiated. With WhatsApp forward messages to fake news spreading over Facebook, users are left confused and misinformed about the virus. And that is where Google enters the game. Users are constantly searching for coronavirus and related keywords to find authentic information online. Here are all the keywords searched on Google in the past few weeks.

Coronavirus Tips - The search term has received over 10 million hits globally. This shows that users are constantly finding tips to stay safe from the deadly virus.

Coronavirus - The name of the deadly virus itself has been searched for more than 5 million times. The search term basically brings all the latest news around the COVID-19 virus.

Lockdown Extension - With the lockdown constantly being extended, people are left worried about when they will be able to start going out of their homes. The search term has received over 1 million hits in the past few weeks.

Lockdown - To grab the latest updates on the ongoing lockdown, users have searched it for over 2 lakh times now.

Hydroxychloroquine - As a study claimed that this drug can help contain the COVID-19 virus, users instantly started searching about it to gain more information. The search term now has over 6 lakh searches worldwide.

Coronavirus Symptoms - As soon as someone coughs even once, they tend to get scared of getting attacked by the virus. And then, Google comes into the play to check out other symptoms that one experiences if they are suffering from COVID-19. The search term now has over 5 lakh hits according to Google.

Aarogya Setu app - The Indian government has launched the Aarogya Setu app to help users with authentic information, updates and more around the novel coronavirus. The keyword has reached the 3.2 lakh search mark on Google.

- The Indian government has launched the Aarogya Setu app to help users with authentic information, updates and more around the novel coronavirus. The keyword has reached the 3.2 lakh search mark on Google. India COVID-19 Tracker - As the number of cases keeps rising, people want to know about the number of cases reported state wise in the country. The term has now crossed over 1.2 lakh searches.

