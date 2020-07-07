Image Source : MICROSOFT Microsoft Xbox Series X games event to take place on July 23.

Microsoft has announced an Xbox Series X games online event for July 23 that would focus on games rather than hardware. "Xbox Games Showcase, July 23rd, 9am PT @SummerGameFest Pre-Show at 8am PT (9:30 pm India time) with @GeoffKeighley on @YouTubeGaming XboxGamesShowcase," the company tweeted on Monday.

Unlike Microsoft's May promotional event, which focused on third-party launch titles for the upcoming console, the July 23 event is expected to discuss first-party exclusives from Microsoft's own Xbox Game Studios like Halo Infinite. Microsoft has been steadily acquiring game studios, and the company now has 15 Xbox Game Studios.

That lineup of first-party studios includes Psychonauts 2 developer Double Fine, which Microsoft acquired in June, and The Outer Worlds developer Obsidian Entertainment, which the tech giant acquired last November.

"Xbox Series X is now in the hands of our 15 Xbox Game Studios teams and the biggest names from our network of game development and publishing studios worldwide, ensuring Xbox Series X will power a new generation of blockbuster games, like Halo Infinite," the company said in a recent blog post.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage