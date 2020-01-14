Microsoft ends support for Windows 7 today: Here's what to do now

Microsoft ends support for Windows 7

Microsoft's Windows 7 has been around for more than a decade now. After Windows XP, Windows 7 was one of the best iterations of Microsoft's Windows operating system. The OS has now finally ended its journey today and Microsoft will stop releasing security updates for it starting today, January 14. This means that the PCs or laptops running on Windows 7 will no longer be supported by Microsoft. With such a huge step, Microsoft wants to show that the company will now be giving more time and investment towards making Windows 10 better.

According to a research report by NetMarketShare, Microsoft's Windows 7 has been running on 26.64% of PCs around the globe. While the operating system is highly popular, without security updates it is going to be a lot riskier to run an older iteration of Windows. Official documentation for Windows7's end of support says “While you could continue to use your PC running Windows 7, without continued software and security updates, it will be at greater risk for viruses and malware. Going forward, the best way for you to stay secure is on Windows 10."

Microsoft did roll out a free upgrade program for Windows 7 users. The upgrade program still works for some people. So, if you are looking for a solution, you can try out the Microsoft Media Creation tool and check if you still have a chance at getting a free upgrade. However, if you are looking to buy a copy of Windows, it is going to cost a lot. Currently, Windows 10 Home is priced at Rs. 9,299 whereas the Windows 10 Pro licence comes with a price tag of Rs. 14,999. Do note that these prices are for one license for one PC.

In case you are looking for a workaround, the best way is to install Linux on your PC. While the operating system is free to use, it takes time to get used to it for a long-term Windows user.