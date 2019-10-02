Surface Pro 7, Surface laptops to be launched at the Microsoft Event today: How to watch it live

Microsoft Event 2019

Microsoft is set to unveil its new Surface devices at its annual Surface launch event in New York today at 7:30 PM IST. A day before its official launch event renders of the new Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3 13-inch, Surface Laptop 3 15-inch and an ARM-powered lightweight Surface device were spotted on the internet. Tipster Evan Blass shared leaked pictures of the devices.

Microsoft Surface Event Live Streaming

The launch event of Surface Devices is expected to start at 10 AM ET (7:30 PM IST) and will be live-streamed on Microsoft's official website as well as social media pages of Microsoft on Facebook and Twitter. You can also set a reminder for the event on Microsft's official website, in case you don't want to miss it.

What to Expect?

Microsoft is expected to be unveiling its new line of Surface devices at the launch event. While there hasn’t been any confirmation about the devices and their specifications, renders have been doing rounds on the internet.

Surface Pro 7

Talking about the design, Surface Pro 7 has undergone minor changes from its predecessor Surface Pro 6. The new Surface Pro 7 however, it will sport a new USB type C port replacing the Mini Display port, it also comes with a USB Type-A port and micro SD card slot. The device also comes with a detachable keyboard. On the inside, we expect a lot of upgrades and we might have to wait for the final launch to know about the details. Some reports it will be powered by 10th-gen Intel Core CPU.

Surface Laptop

Microsoft will also be unveiling the new surface laptops. The 13-inch and 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 will make their debut at the event. According to the renders that are available on the internet, the laptop hasn’t got any major change when we talk about the design. This Surface Laptop 3 could be the first to use an AMD processor.

ARM-powered Surface device

Surface ARM

Going by the leaks of the ARM-powered Surface device, it seems to have drawn inspiration from the Surface Pro with smaller bezels and minute design changes. According to the renders from Evan Blass, the device will sport a flip stand design with Surface Pen Support. The device is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx with Microsoft Enterprise support