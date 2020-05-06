Microsoft Surface Go 2, Surface Book 3, Surface Headphones launched: Price, features and more

Microsoft Surface Book 3, Surface Go 2 and more launched.

Microsoft has just unveiled a couple of new products including the new Surface Book 3 and the affordable Surface Go 2 tablet. The company has also unveiled two new audio products, the Surface Headphones 2 and Surface Earbuds. Apart from that, the company has also announced a few new accessories for the Surface line-up.

Surface Book 3

One of the most exciting products launched was the new laptop. Just like other Microsoft products, Surface Book 3 brings in a unique design, which allows the user to remove the screen from the laptop. This means that the laptop can also double up as a tablet since it comes with a touchscreen display. The company claims that the new Surface Book 3 can provide up to 50 percent performance boost over the Surface Book 2.

As for the specifications, the company has slapped in the latest 10th Gen Intel Core processors. Along with up to 32GB of RAM, the laptop buyers can choose from discrete Nvidia GeForce GTX or Quadro RTX GPUs. Surface Book 3 will be available for a starting price of $1,599 (roughly Rs. 1,22,000).

Surface Go 2

Microsoft has finally launched a successor the Surface Go. The new affordable tablet comes with a starting price tag of just $399 (roughly Rs. 30,500). The tablet comes with a 10.5-inch display and a an 8th Gen Intel Core M series processor. The base variant of the affordable tablet offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

Surface Headphones 2 and Surface Earbuds

Microsoft has also expanded its audio portfolio with the launch of the Surface Headphones 2. The new headphones come with a new ear-cup and support for up to 13 levels of ambient noise control. The new set of headphones are launched with a price tag of $249 (roughly Rs. 19,000).

As for the Surface Earbuds, the company released them back in October 2019. However, the truly wireless earphones never went on sale. The Earbuds will go head to head against the Apple Airpods as well as the recently laucnhed Google Pixel Buds. The company has announced that the Microsoft Earbuds will be up for grabs at $199 starting May 12.

