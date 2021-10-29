Metaverse: What is Mark Zuckerberg's vision?

Follow us on Image Source : META Metaverse and Meta: All you need to know

The Facebook company just got renamed to Meta. The buzz around the internet is all filled with the words Meta and Metaverse. While a few people know about the two terms, there are still many who are struggling. In order to make things simpler for you, we will explain what is Meta, what is Metaverse and the vision that Mark Zuckerberg has with the new company branding.

What is meta?

Meta is a term that is quite commonly used in database as in Greek it means ‘after’ or ‘beyond’. Facebook has not changed the name for the Facebook app but instead, they have changed the name of the company that runs it. The parent company will now be called Meta and Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp will all fall under it.

With the new name, Meta has a new logo as well. The new logo looks like a symbol for infinity. The company justifies this by saying “designed to dynamically live in the metaverse — where you can move through it and around it,” in a blog post.

What is metaverse?

Mark Zuckerberg believes that the metaverse will go beyond the internet and it should thinner the line between the real world and the digital world. In a blog post, the company wrote, "The metaverse will feel like a hybrid of today’s online social experiences, sometimes expanded into three dimensions or projected into the physical world. It will let you share immersive experiences with other people even when you can’t be together — and do things together you couldn’t do in the physical world. It’s the next evolution in a long line of social technologies, and it’s ushering in a new chapter for our company."

"The defining quality of the metaverse will be a feeling of presence — like you are right there with another person or in another place. Feeling truly present with another person is the ultimate dream of social technology. That is why we are focused on building this." the company wrote in another blog post.