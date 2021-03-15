Mera Ration app: How to download and use, features

Image Source : GOOGLE PLAY STORE Mera Ration app now available on Android via Google Play Store.

In order to offer convenience to the citizens, the Government of India keeps on launching new mobile applications. Now, the government has launched a new ration app called ‘Mera Ration’ which will help the users to get friendly with the new ‘One Nation-One Ration Card’ system. According to the government, the new ration app will prove useful to those ration card holders who move to new places for livelihoods.

With the help of the One Nation One Ration Card system, the government covers 69 crore National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries in India. The NFSA beneficiaries are used by the government to provide more than 81 crore people with ‘highly subsidised foodgrains’ through the public distribution system (PDS).

Mera Ration app will help the government as well as the citizens to manage this system better. Currently, the app is available only on Android and here’s everything you need to know about it:

Why do you need Mera Ration app?

Mera Ration app has been introduced for the benefit of ration cardholders around the country. Now, the users will be able to find the nearest fair price shop with just a tap. The users will also be able to check details of their entitlement and the recent transactions made. Currently, the app interface is available in Hindi and English languages but soon the government plans to add 14 other Indian languages.

At the launch of the new app, Sudhanshu Pandey, Secretary, Department of Food & Public Distribution said, “The new mobile app aims to facilitate the ONORC-related services among beneficiaries of the NFSA, particularly migrant beneficiaries, fair price shop (FPS) or ration shop dealers and other stakeholders.”

How to download and use Mera Ration app?

Head over to the Google Play Store and search for the Mera Ration app using the search box.

Download and Install the app uploaded by Central Aepds Team.

Open the app and register using your ration card details.