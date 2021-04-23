Image Source : COVID19.MHPOLICE.IN Maharashtra lockdown COVID-19: How to apply for e-pass online.

Maharashtra Lockdown e-pass: COVID-19 cases are currently at an all-time high and the Indian government is taking the necessary steps to bring the situation under control. In order to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, the Maharashtra government has announced a complete lockdown in the state. The new restrictions came into effect from 8 pm on April 22 and are set to continue till 7 am on May 1.

With the lockdown in place, the residents are restricted from travelling to work or for leisure. In case you need to travel Inter-State or Inter-District during the lockdown, you will need an e-pass for that. Here’s how you can apply for an e-pass online.

How to apply for e-pass online?

Eligible people can apply for the curfew e-pass at https://covid19.mhpolice.in/registration.

Fill in the form with the required details and then hit Submit.

Once completed, you will get the e-pass Reference Number using which you will be able to check whether you have got the e-pass or not.

How to check e-pass status?

Head over to https://covid19.mhpolice.in/status.

Enter your token number and hit submit.

According to the website, essential service providers do not require a travel pass for inter-state or intra-state travel. All other individuals/group can apply for Travel Pass through this platform. After the verification and approval by the concerned departments, you can download the e-pass using the token ID. The e-pass will contain your details, vehicle number, validity and a QR code. One should keep a soft/hard copy in hand while travelling.