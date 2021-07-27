Logitech MX Anywhere 3 compact mouse launched in India: Check price, features

Follow us on Image Source : LOGITECH Logitech MX Anywhere 3 compact mouse launched in India.

Logitech has announced the launch of its new MX Anywhere 3 and MX Anywhere 3 for Mac Wireless Compact Mice in India. The new mice offer low-profile design for advanced creators, developers and anyone who seeks performance, portability and comfort anywhere they need to work. The mouse is built to track on virtually any surface, including glass, as you move it with you to varied work spaces around the home or office.

Featuring the next-generation MagSpeed wheel, MX Anywhere 3 quietly scrolls up to 1,000 lines per second and auto-shifts between ratchet and hyperfast mode, giving you the highest precision in a compact mouse.



MX Anywhere 3 can connect wirelessly up to 10 meters away and features USB-C quick charging, staying powered for up to 70 days on a full charge, and a one-minute quick charge lasts three hours. One can connect up to three devices via Bluetooth or the included Unifying USB dongle and switch between them at the tap of a button.

Logitech MX Anywhere 3 for your specific workflow, so you can work faster with predefined app-specific profiles. Pair MX Anywhere 3 with MX Keys for the ideal setup so you can truly master everything you need.

MX Anywhere 3 works with Windows, macOS, iPadOS, ChromeOS and Linux. MX Anywhere 3 for Mac is optimized for macOS and it is iPad compatible and includes a USB-C to USB-C charging cable for Mac.

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech MX Anywhere 3 and MX Anywhere 3 for Mac are available in Pale Grey colour variant. The regular MX Anywhere 3 is also offered in rose and graphite colour options. The suggested retail price for both the MX Anywhere 3 and MX Anywhere 3 for Mac is Rs. 7,995 and they will be available on Amazon.in.