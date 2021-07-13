Logitech G335 affordable gaming headset launched in India: Price, features

Follow us on Image Source : LOGITECH Logitech G335 affordable gaming headset launched in India.

Logitech India has announced the launch of a new, lightweight headset, the Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset. The company claims that the new G335 gaming headset is one of the lightest gaming headsets on the market. It uses a similar design as the G733 but cuts a few corners to bring the price down.



The Logitech G335 has a slimmer design for a smaller fit and increased comfort. It features an adjustable suspension headband design and soft-fabric earpad materials. The headset has been launched in Black and White colour variants. The headset comes with matching reversible headbands and it has been designed to mix and match with other Logitech G products.

The Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset features easy plug-and-play capabilities for use with almost any gaming platform via a 3.5 mm audio jack. It comes with a complete gaming-grade audio quality, built-in controls, a volume roller located directly on the ear cup and a flip-to-mute mic. The G335 is also Discord Certified for crystal clear audio and communication clarity.

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset will be available for a price of Rs. 6,795 on Amazon.in.