These Apple iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Watches will get the new iOS 14, macOS Big Sur and other updates

At the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2020, Apple gave us a walkthrough of the new software updates coming to the Apple devices. These include iOS 14, iPadOS 14, macOS 11 Big Sur and the watchOS 7. Apple Developer account holders are already able to test out the new operating systems and the Public Beta versions are scheduled to roll out in July.

In case you are excited about the update, you should check if your Apple iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod and Watch will get the update or not. Here’s a list of devices that are supported for the newly announced update.

iOS 14

Apple has finally announced the much-awaited iOS 14 update. It brings in a plethora of features including widgets for the home screen, app library, picture-and-picture mode and a lot more. Apple has promised the update for iPhones going all the way back to the iPhone 6s.

Here’s a complete list of iPhones that will get the iOS 14 update

iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone SE (2016)

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPod Touch (7th generation)

iPadOS 14

Apple has introduced most of the iOS 14 features on the iPadOS 14. Apart from that, the company has made major improvements to the Apple Pencil. The new functionality called Scribble on iPad allows users to convert scribbling into proper text. iPadOS 14 will be made available for the following iPad models.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd Gen)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st Gen)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd Gen)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st Gen)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (7th Gen)

iPad (6th Gen)

iPad (5th Gen)

iPad Mini (5th Gen)

iPad Mini 4

iPad Air (3rd Gen)

iPad Air 2

macOS 11 Big Sur

Alongside the mobile operating systems, Apple has also updated the macOS version for its laptops and desktop computers. With the new macOS Big Sur, the company has introduced a design overhaul. The operating system also gets a control centre now. It will be made available for the following Mac computers:

MacBook (2015 and later)

MacBook Air (2013 and later)

MacBook Pro (late 2013 and later)

Mac mini (2014 and later)

iMac (2014 and later)

iMac Pro (2017 and later)

Mac Pro (2013 and later)

WatchOS 7

Apple has also updated the OS on their smartwatches. The all-new watchOS 7 brings sleep tracking to the Apple Watch. Apart from that, the Watch users can now share their watch face over iMessage and other apps. Here’s a list of Apple Watch models that are supported for the watchOS 7:

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 3

