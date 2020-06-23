Here's when Apple devices will receive iOS 14, iPadOS 14, macOS BigSur, watchOS 7 updates

Image Source : APPLE Apple iPhones to get iOS 14 Public Beta in July.

Apple announced the launch of the much-awaited iOS 14, iPadOS 14, macOS BigSur and watchOS 7. The new operating systems bring a plethora of features and have left many fans excited for the rollout. While the features coming with the new updates have already been announced, it is not until July that the users will be able to test out the new OS.

As of now, the Cupertino-based company has not announced a release date for the new software updates. However, Apple did confirm that the developers are already able to download the new software on their iPhones, MacBooks, iPads and more.

Just like every year, Apple will be rolling out a Public Beta program ahead of the official rollout. For the first time, the public beta update will also be coming for the Apple WatchOS 7. At the online event, the company announced that the Public Beta versions of the iOS 14, iPadOS 14, macOS BigSur and watchOS 7 will be made available in July.

Public Beta program will give you an early preview of what Apple has been cooking. However, if you have only one device, we highly recommend waiting for the stable release as beta releases do come with their fair share of bugs.

As mentioned above, Apple has not yet disclosed the timeline of the update rollout. However, we can expect to see the timeline at the next Apple event where the company will be launching a new range of iPhones. The annual September event is also expected to be delayed this year due to the COVID-19 crisis.

