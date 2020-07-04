Saturday, July 04, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology News
  4. After TikTok and various others, LinkedIn now caught stealing iOS clipboard data; Suggests it’s a bug

After TikTok and various others, LinkedIn now caught stealing iOS clipboard data; Suggests it’s a bug

Apps have been found accessing users' data on iOS without their permission and the latest one to do is LinkedIn

India TV Tech Desk India TV Tech Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 04, 2020 11:37 IST
linkedin, ios, apple, apple ios, ios 14, ios4 feature, tiktok, linkedin found stealing ios clipboard
Image Source : PEXELS

LinkedIn app on iPhone

Recently, a new iOS 14 privacy feature revealed that TikTok and many more apps were accessing users' data copied to the iOS clipboard. Now, it comes to light that another popular app -- LinkedIn -- has been doing the same deed and accessing all the user data via the clipboard. Read on to know more about this.

After, TikTok, LinkedIn spying on iOS users

It is suggested that the LinkedIn app for both iPhones and iPads is found taking all the data a person copies on the iOS clipboard without his or her permission. The acquirement of user data takes place every time a key is pressed. 

The security issues on the part of LinkedIn was brought to light by a writer on Twitter with the Twitter handle '@DonCubed.' The tweet posted shows a video of how the LinkedIn app pastes all the user data with every keystroke. Additionally, since the Apple IDs and the iOS clipboard remain the same for every Apple device a person has, the app can access the clipboard data from any device.

For those who are wondering how iOS updates of the same, it is because of the new iOS 14 privacy feature that notifies users (in the form of a banner notification) each time an app takes their data from the clipboard. The clipboard data can include passwords, bitcoin addresses, account numbers, and any other sensitive information.

LinkedIn told ZDNet, that the app taking all the user data via the iOS clipboard was due to a bug and not a deliberate ritual being performed by the company. LinkedIn is expected to issue an update for the same soon.

To recall, apps such as TikTok, PUBG Mobile, Fruit Ninja, 8 Ball Pool, AliExpress, and more were found performing the same evil deed, thus, intruding users' privacy and accessing their data. While TikTok suggested it will introduce an update to fix the security issue, there isn't any word from other apps.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X