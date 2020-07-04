After TikTok and various others, LinkedIn now caught stealing iOS clipboard data; Suggests it’s a bug

Image Source : PEXELS LinkedIn app on iPhone

Recently, a new iOS 14 privacy feature revealed that TikTok and many more apps were accessing users' data copied to the iOS clipboard. Now, it comes to light that another popular app -- LinkedIn -- has been doing the same deed and accessing all the user data via the clipboard. Read on to know more about this.

After, TikTok, LinkedIn spying on iOS users

It is suggested that the LinkedIn app for both iPhones and iPads is found taking all the data a person copies on the iOS clipboard without his or her permission. The acquirement of user data takes place every time a key is pressed.

The security issues on the part of LinkedIn was brought to light by a writer on Twitter with the Twitter handle '@DonCubed.' The tweet posted shows a video of how the LinkedIn app pastes all the user data with every keystroke. Additionally, since the Apple IDs and the iOS clipboard remain the same for every Apple device a person has, the app can access the clipboard data from any device.

LinkedIn is copying the contents of my clipboard every keystroke. IOS 14 allows users to see each paste notification.



I’m on an IPad Pro and it’s copying from the clipboard of my MacBook Pro.



Tik tok just got called out for this exact reason. pic.twitter.com/l6NIT8ixEF — Don 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 urspace.io (@DonCubed) July 2, 2020

For those who are wondering how iOS updates of the same, it is because of the new iOS 14 privacy feature that notifies users (in the form of a banner notification) each time an app takes their data from the clipboard. The clipboard data can include passwords, bitcoin addresses, account numbers, and any other sensitive information.

LinkedIn told ZDNet, that the app taking all the user data via the iOS clipboard was due to a bug and not a deliberate ritual being performed by the company. LinkedIn is expected to issue an update for the same soon.

To recall, apps such as TikTok, PUBG Mobile, Fruit Ninja, 8 Ball Pool, AliExpress, and more were found performing the same evil deed, thus, intruding users' privacy and accessing their data. While TikTok suggested it will introduce an update to fix the security issue, there isn't any word from other apps.

